G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G. Willi-Food International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in G. Willi-Food International by 125.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of G. Willi-Food International stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $12.20. 6,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744. The stock has a market cap of $169.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33. G. Willi-Food International has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $17.91.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International ( NASDAQ:WILC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

