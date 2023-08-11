FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sirius XM in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SIRI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Pivotal Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. 235,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,781,273. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,750,000 after purchasing an additional 839,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,351,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,675,000 after purchasing an additional 108,053 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 10,934.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,336,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,115,968 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 295.2% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,389,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

