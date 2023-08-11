FY2023 EPS Estimates for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp Cut by Echelon Wealth Partners (CVE:FCA)

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03).

Shares of FCA stock opened at C$7.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11.64. Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs has a 52 week low of C$7.05 and a 52 week high of C$10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs ( CVE:FCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.73 million for the quarter.

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

