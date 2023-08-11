FY2023 EPS Estimates for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Raised by Analyst

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.62) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.66). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anavex Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.92. 100,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,196. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, CEO Christopher U. Missling sold 268,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $2,138,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,315.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

