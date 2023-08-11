FY2023 EPS Estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) Lifted by Echelon Wealth Partners (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now expects that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance

98532 has a 1 year low of C$12.04 and a 1 year high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) Dividend Announcement

98532 (KMP.TO) ( TSE:KMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.66. The company had revenue of C$86.86 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

About 98532 (KMP.TO)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

