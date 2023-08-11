FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Issued By Northland Capmk

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Porch Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.56) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.30). The consensus estimate for Porch Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Porch Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 76.03% and a negative return on equity of 209.23%. The firm had revenue of $87.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.98 million.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Porch Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH remained flat at $1.14 during trading on Friday. 13,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,206. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 125.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,603 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 63,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $73,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,398,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,785.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Featured Articles

