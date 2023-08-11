FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Issued By Zacks Research

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Brinker International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $2.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brinker International from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Brinker International stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.28. 53,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,802. Brinker International has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $42.12. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,609,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,414,000 after buying an additional 102,122 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,069,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,852,000 after buying an additional 940,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Brinker International by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after buying an additional 46,935 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after buying an additional 42,373 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

