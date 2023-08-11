FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Issued By B. Riley

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Bowman Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Bowman Consulting Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.72 million, a PE ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $36.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.34 million.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, COO Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $180,765.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 465,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,946,194.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $169,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,049,905.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $180,765.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 465,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,946,194.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,225 shares of company stock worth $1,517,862. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,281,000 after buying an additional 930,358 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 25.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 444,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 90,580 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 247.9% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 187,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 133,903 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 17,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.