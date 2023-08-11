FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

FREYR Battery Trading Down 1.5 %

FREY stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a current ratio of 8.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on FREY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FREYR Battery

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery

(Get Free Report)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.