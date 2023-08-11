Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $3.32 on Friday, reaching $164.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,679,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,129,064. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $306.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

