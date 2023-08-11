Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 875 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TXN traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,454,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,744. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.79. The company has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

