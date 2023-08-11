Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,014 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Nucor Stock Up 0.2 %

Nucor stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.52. 1,053,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,955. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.99 and a 200 day moving average of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $102.86 and a 12-month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. Nucor’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,126 shares of company stock valued at $9,685,937. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

