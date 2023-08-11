Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,723 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,745 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in HP by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $127,865.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,611 shares in the company, valued at $939,757.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $127,865.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,757.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,881 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Trading Down 0.6 %

HPQ stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.77. 4,356,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,534,332. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $35.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

