Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 37,155 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,155 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,019.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,611,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,935,270. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,758.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,100.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $2,548,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,758.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

