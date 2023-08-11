Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,055 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 373.6% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EMB stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.83. 4,950,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288,837. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.35 and a 12-month high of $90.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.56.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

