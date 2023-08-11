Foster & Motley Inc. Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,854,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,641. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average of $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

