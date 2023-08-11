Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 0.7% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

VGIT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,131,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,089. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

