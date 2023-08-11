Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FRIVF remained flat at $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80.

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Established in 2003, Fortune REIT is a real estate investment trust constituted by a trust deed (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time). It is the first REIT to hold assets in Hong Kong and is currently listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Fortune REIT currently holds a portfolio of 17 retail properties, with 16 private housing estate retail properties in Hong Kong and 1 neighbourhood mall in Singapore, comprising 3 million sq.

