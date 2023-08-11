Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
FOJCY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortum Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fortum Oyj
Fortum Oyj Trading Down 3.4 %
Fortum Oyj Company Profile
Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortum Oyj
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Drinks, Chips & Drugs: A Surprising List of 10-Year Stock Winners
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Dividend Stocks Lag Behind 2023 Market Rally as AI Stocks Surge
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Stock Dilution: What it is, How it Works and Examples
Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.