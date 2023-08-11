Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

FOJCY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortum Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $3.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

