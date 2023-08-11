Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Chairman Sells $8,480,359.30 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $8,480,359.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,770,989 shares in the company, valued at $194,800,526.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Formula One Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:FWONA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.37. 97,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,453. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.36. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $69.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FWONA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on Formula One Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

