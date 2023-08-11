Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $24.77, but opened at $25.55. Flowers Foods shares last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 451,627 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flowers Foods

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowers Foods news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,750,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,450,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,848,000 after buying an additional 32,683 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth $1,704,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.