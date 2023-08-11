Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Flowers Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $1.18-1.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.18-$1.25 EPS.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of FLO traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,548,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.00%.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $348,094.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 11.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 1,475.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLO

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.