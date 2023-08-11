FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Lowered to $300.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.07.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
