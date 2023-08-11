Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $204,000 Holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 387.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 3.5% during the first quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 251,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 64.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 163,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 64,147 shares during the period. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler cut ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

ImmunityBio Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:IBRX traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,100. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ImmunityBio

In other news, Director Michael D. Blaszyk acquired 71,915 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $197,766.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,766.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ImmunityBio news, Director John Owen Brennan acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Blaszyk acquired 71,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $197,766.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,766.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 77.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ImmunityBio Profile

(Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.