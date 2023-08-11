Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Decreases Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI trimmed its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $11,398,470,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.68. 577,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $137.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.71. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $767,923.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,268,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 601,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,268,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,998 shares of company stock worth $2,714,356. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on J. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

