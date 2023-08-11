Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Boosts Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the quarter. GXO Logistics accounts for about 1.8% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI owned about 0.24% of GXO Logistics worth $14,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GXO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $64.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.47.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

