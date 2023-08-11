Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Position Lowered by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 2.3% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.01. 1,879,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,460. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day moving average of $117.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $130.74.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FI. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.71.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

