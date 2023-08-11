First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Trading Down 0.6%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.44 and last traded at $50.52. 6,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 34,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.84.
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $173.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12.
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 2 Tech Giants To Buy Amidst The Sector’s Pullback
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is It Time To Get Into the FREY: FREYR Battery
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Machine Learning Stocks You Won’t Want to Miss
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.