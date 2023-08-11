First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Trading Down 0.6%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.44 and last traded at $50.52. 6,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 34,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.84.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $173.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $251,000.

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

