First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Up 205.1% in July

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a growth of 205.1% from the July 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $803,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 154.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARZ opened at $54.63 on Friday. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.54.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.3476 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

