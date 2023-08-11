First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,496 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for about 3.8% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $17,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.60. 763,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,542. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

