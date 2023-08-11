First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNXGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FNX stock remained flat at $98.19 during midday trading on Friday. 27,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,865. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.14. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $101.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

