First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
FNX stock remained flat at $98.19 during midday trading on Friday. 27,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,865. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.14. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $101.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
