First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FCEF stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 2,303.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000.

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

