First Pacific Advisors LP Trims Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 17,934 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up 2.4% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of NXP Semiconductors worth $154,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,865 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $711,828,000 after acquiring an additional 39,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,155,826 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $340,686,000 after purchasing an additional 206,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $326,580,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,422 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $354,321,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,057 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.1 %

NXPI stock opened at $211.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.28 and its 200 day moving average is $186.74.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

