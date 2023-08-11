First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Trading 6.3% Higher After Earnings Beat

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.3% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $15.57 and last traded at $15.33. 209,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 313,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.
The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.38 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.
First Advantage Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Advantage
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 157.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 1,797.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Advantage Stock Down 1.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85.
About First Advantage
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
