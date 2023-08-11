First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Trading 6.3% Higher After Earnings Beat

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.3% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $15.57 and last traded at $15.33. 209,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 313,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.38 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Get First Advantage alerts:

First Advantage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on First Advantage from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Advantage

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 157.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 1,797.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Advantage Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85.

About First Advantage

(Get Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.