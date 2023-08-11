FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) were down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.48. Approximately 556,143 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 874,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FINV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FinVolution Group from $5.08 to $4.68 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

FinVolution Group Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $444.21 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,149,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,290,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,973,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,421,000 after buying an additional 703,854 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after buying an additional 119,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,868,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,595,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 128,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. It developed technologies and accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data, and artificial intelligence.

