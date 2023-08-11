Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Finning International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91. Finning International has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $34.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1866 per share. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

