Financial Contrast: Hammond Power Solutions (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) vs. Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY)

Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Free Report) and Hammond Power Solutions (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Furukawa Electric and Hammond Power Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Furukawa Electric alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Furukawa Electric N/A N/A N/A $62.81 0.13 Hammond Power Solutions N/A N/A N/A C$0.39 114.67

Furukawa Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hammond Power Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Furukawa Electric pays an annual dividend of $30.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 369.2%. Hammond Power Solutions pays an annual dividend of C$0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Furukawa Electric pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hammond Power Solutions pays out 59.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Furukawa Electric is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

30.8% of Hammond Power Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Furukawa Electric and Hammond Power Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Furukawa Electric 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hammond Power Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hammond Power Solutions has a consensus price target of C$29.00, indicating a potential downside of 35.15%. Given Hammond Power Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hammond Power Solutions is more favorable than Furukawa Electric.

Profitability

This table compares Furukawa Electric and Hammond Power Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Furukawa Electric N/A N/A N/A Hammond Power Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hammond Power Solutions beats Furukawa Electric on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Furukawa Electric

(Get Free Report)

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Electronics & Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, optical fiber identifier, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical active component, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials. It also offers energy products, including power cables, cable-related equipment/connection and terminal products, industrial machine-related equipment, fire-prevention products, electrical conductors, power distribution products, and cable conduit materials; and automobile products comprising wire harnesses, connectors, functional products and materials, and interior finishing materials. In addition, the company provides electronics parts materials, fluorescent lamps, LED reflectors, and tapes, as well as healthcare products, such as shape memory/super-elastic alloys; construction products, including water distribution piping and fluid transport piping products, heat insulators, and cable-related equipment/connection and terminal products; superconducting cables, industrial lasers, flow cytometers, and fluorescent silica nanoparticles; and maintenance/inspection solutions. Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Hammond Power Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, India, and internationally. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, standard electrical transformers, and wound magnetic products. The company also provides buck-boost, control, distribution, drive isolation, encapsulated, furnace, multi-pulse, pad mounted, regulating, and medium voltage distribution transformers, as well as reactors, active harmonic filters, dV/dT filters, and unitized substations. It serves renewable energy, commercial infrastructure, and industrial markets. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Guelph, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Furukawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Furukawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.