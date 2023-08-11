Fiera Capital Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Shares of Fiera Capital stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.58. 89,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,740. The company has a market capitalization of C$550.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$6.29 and a 52-week high of C$10.23.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of C$157.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.091354 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSZ shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSZ

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Stock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total value of C$25,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$286.65. Corporate insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiera Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fiera Capital by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Fiera Capital by 196.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fiera Capital by 170.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.