Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.29. 3,140,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,693,259. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $103.62. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

