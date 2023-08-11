FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter.

FFW Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FFWC opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.97. FFW has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $48.00.

Get FFW alerts:

FFW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

Receive News & Ratings for FFW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.