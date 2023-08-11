FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter.
FFW Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FFWC opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.97. FFW has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $48.00.
FFW Company Profile
