Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Barclays

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FATE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.96.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ FATE opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $321.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $36.75.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.14% and a negative net margin of 177.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fate Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $25,029.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,288 shares in the company, valued at $600,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,128 shares of company stock worth $65,450. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 149.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,830,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,531,000 after buying an additional 8,894,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,903,000 after buying an additional 2,223,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 18.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,415,000 after buying an additional 1,750,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 350.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after buying an additional 1,676,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 675.0% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,671,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after buying an additional 1,456,022 shares in the last quarter.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.