Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Down 7.1%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.89. 168,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 353,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXAI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Exscientia in a report on Monday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Exscientia in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company has a market cap of $836.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 542.26% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Exscientia plc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 2nd quarter worth $727,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 51,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

