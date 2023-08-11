Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Citigroup

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Expensify from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Expensify from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expensify currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.64.

EXFY stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.33. Expensify has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $25.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.20). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $1,310,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,152,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,027.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 74,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $436,935.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,766,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,621,446.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,152,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,027.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,342,240 shares of company stock worth $63,301,785. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expensify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Expensify by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expensify by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Expensify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

