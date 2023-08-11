Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Earns Market Perform Rating from Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs restated their market perform rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.27.

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $408.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.91 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,230,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,724,151.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,263 shares of company stock worth $2,955,718. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Exelixis by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

