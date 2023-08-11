Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $113.50 million-$114.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.52 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.48-$1.52 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EVBG. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.78.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everbridge

Everbridge Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,885. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $869.00 million, a PE ratio of -11.35, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everbridge news, Director David J. Henshall bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $464,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,412.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $225,230.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Henshall purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $464,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $658,412.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.