Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $113.5-114.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.98 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.48-$1.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,885. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $869.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.78.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $225,230.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David J. Henshall acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $464,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,412.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $225,230.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,221,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Everbridge by 53.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Everbridge by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 38.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

