Evan Loh Sells 48,967 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) CEO Evan Loh sold 48,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $107,727.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,327,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,558.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

PRTK traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.20. 102,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,801. The company has a market cap of $126.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.70. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7,455.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.15 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

