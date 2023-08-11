Evan Loh Sells 48,967 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) CEO Evan Loh sold 48,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $107,727.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,327,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,558.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %
PRTK traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.20. 102,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,801. The company has a market cap of $126.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.70. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.15 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
