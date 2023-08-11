Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DNB Markets raised their target price on shares of Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Euronav from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.20.

Euronav Price Performance

Shares of Euronav stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.40. 1,003,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Euronav has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). Euronav had a net margin of 39.00% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $305.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Euronav Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.87%. This is a boost from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is 23.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in Euronav by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 35,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Euronav by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

