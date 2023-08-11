Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) PT Raised to $40.00 at Argus

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Argus from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s current price.

ETD has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of ETD stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,250. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The company has a market cap of $862.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $187.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 32.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.