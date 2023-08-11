Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield anticipates that the company will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.11) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PHAT. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $684.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.44.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $20,869,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,684,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $27,155.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,897.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

